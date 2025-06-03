Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 1,964 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,067 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $270.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $268.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

