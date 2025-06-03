Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Lessened by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 77.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,211 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $50.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

