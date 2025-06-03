Loop Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $250.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.95.

RCL stock opened at $263.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.50 and a 200 day moving average of $232.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $277.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,072,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,114 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,614,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,622 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,544.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 963,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,166,000 after purchasing an additional 936,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

