Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 1474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capcom in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $546.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.99 million. Capcom had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

