Contrasting Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Pantheon Resrcs (OTCMKTS:PTHRF)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) and Pantheon Resrcs (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Pantheon Resrcs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -0.80% -0.63% -0.14% Pantheon Resrcs N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pantheon Resrcs has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

95.3% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kosmos Energy and Pantheon Resrcs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 3 3 0 2.50 Pantheon Resrcs 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.93, suggesting a potential upside of 159.65%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Pantheon Resrcs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Pantheon Resrcs”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.68 billion 0.54 $189.85 million ($0.03) -63.33 Pantheon Resrcs $10,000.00 41,587.01 -$11.55 million N/A N/A

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pantheon Resrcs.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Pantheon Resrcs on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Pantheon Resrcs

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska. Pantheon Resources Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

