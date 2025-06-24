Integris Wealth Management LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,294,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3%

LMT stock opened at $472.16 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.56 and a 200 day moving average of $467.62.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.