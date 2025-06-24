Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Stock Price Up 30.8% – Still a Buy?

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 30.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 244,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 532% from the average daily volume of 38,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Cymat Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14. The stock has a market cap of C$11.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.75.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

