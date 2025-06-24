Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) PT Set at C$5.00 by National Bankshares

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$5.00 price target by equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.

Zedcor Stock Up 4.1%

CVE ZDC traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 74,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,954. The stock has a market cap of C$367.43 million, a PE ratio of 941.80 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Zedcor has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.28.

About Zedcor

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

