BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.24 and last traded at $53.24, with a volume of 21644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37.
About BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF
The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of Canadian equities that have lower sensitivity to market movements with the potential for long-term capital appreciation. The ETF will primarily invest in and hold equities of Canadian companies. Securities will be selected from the largest and most liquid securities in Canada.
