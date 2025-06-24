Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNNGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,235,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 811,189 shares.The stock last traded at $29.69 and had previously closed at $29.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNN. Hsbc Global Res cut Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew SNATS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Trading Up 2.3%

The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,947,000 after buying an additional 792,829 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,771,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,255,000 after acquiring an additional 583,809 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 258.1% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,769,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,363,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,504,000 after acquiring an additional 138,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

