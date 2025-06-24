Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,235,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 811,189 shares.The stock last traded at $29.69 and had previously closed at $29.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNN. Hsbc Global Res cut Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew SNATS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,947,000 after buying an additional 792,829 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,771,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,255,000 after acquiring an additional 583,809 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 258.1% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,769,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew SNATS by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,363,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,504,000 after acquiring an additional 138,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

