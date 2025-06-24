Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.84 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 9448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NYAX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Nayax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nayax from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.29 and a beta of 0.18.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. Nayax had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. Equities analysts expect that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nayax by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 4th quarter valued at $1,581,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

