Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) received a C$12.50 price objective from investment analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 106.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SLS traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 231,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,483. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.58 and a 52 week high of C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 712.38, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.16. The firm has a market cap of C$692.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

About Solaris Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Solaris Resources Inc is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to $130M spending 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60% interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.