FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,086 RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $145.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.74. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

