National Bankshares Raises IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$16.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 59.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IMG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.00.

Shares of IMG traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,973. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.86.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

