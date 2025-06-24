Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.86, with a volume of 28740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.6%

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

