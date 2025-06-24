Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given a C$96.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned a C$96.00 price target by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CM. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$96.23.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up C$0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$96.61. 1,367,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,254. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$88.15. The stock has a market cap of C$90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$64.65 and a 12-month high of C$97.04.

In related news, Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.96, for a total transaction of C$855,240.38. Also, Senior Officer Shawn Beber sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.49, for a total value of C$838,382.87. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,837 shares of company stock worth $9,903,590. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.