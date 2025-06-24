Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.09 and last traded at $111.58, with a volume of 116142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 32.22%.

Autoliv announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $168,437.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,041.76. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 418.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,483,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,146,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,270,000 after purchasing an additional 641,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,761,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Autoliv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,382,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,433,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares during the period. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 58.8% in the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 903,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after acquiring an additional 334,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

