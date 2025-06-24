Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.26 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Mastercard by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,003,492 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $542.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $560.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

