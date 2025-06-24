Citigroup Cuts Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$22.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Canada upgraded Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.56.

TSE:AYA traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.48. 859,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,431. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 147.44 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$8.52 and a twelve month high of C$19.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.77 per share, with a total value of C$58,850.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $250,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

