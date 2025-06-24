Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 24th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, Motorola Solutions, Fortinet, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and sell products and services designed to protect computer systems, networks, and data from unauthorized access, malware, and other digital threats. These firms offer solutions such as firewalls, encryption, threat detection, and security consulting to businesses, governments, and consumers. Investing in cybersecurity stocks lets investors participate in a fast-growing sector fueled by rising cybercrime and increasing regulatory requirements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,255,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,649,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.66. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $7.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.22. 1,759,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,135. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -701.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $442.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.93. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $494.30.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.15. 1,198,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,263. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.08. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

NYSE DELL traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.59. 1,932,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,915,931. The stock has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.87. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $150.23.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $7.53 on Tuesday, hitting $418.40. The stock had a trading volume of 250,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,136. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $380.72 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.80.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $104.60. The stock had a trading volume of 963,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,059. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $130.62. The stock had a trading volume of 704,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,462. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.03.

