Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Price

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.65.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.82. 279,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $122.79 and a 1-year high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,048,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,670,000 after acquiring an additional 195,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,015,000 after acquiring an additional 616,986 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,124,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

