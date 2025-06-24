Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $79.20. 2,191,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,061. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.99.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 27.1% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 154,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

