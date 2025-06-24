Lithium Stocks To Follow Now – June 24th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto, Albemarle, SolarEdge Technologies, Sociedad Quimica y Minera, Eos Energy Enterprises, and Enovix are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining and production of lithium—a critical metal used in batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics and grid energy storage. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing global demand for lithium-powered technologies as the world shifts toward electrification and renewable energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.72. 10,379,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,668,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $468.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.54. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,871. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $17.68. 2,553,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,696. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

SQM traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. 705,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.88. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

EOSE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. 4,713,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,755,566. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $988.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of ENVX stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. Enovix has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.00.

