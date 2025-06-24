Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) versus AT&T (NYSE:T) Head to Head Comparison

Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) and AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.2% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Umbra Applied Technologies Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Umbra Applied Technologies Group and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A AT&T 9.64% 13.63% 4.08%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a beta of -1.31, suggesting that its share price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AT&T has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and AT&T, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umbra Applied Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 AT&T 1 6 17 1 2.72

AT&T has a consensus target price of $28.76, suggesting a potential upside of 1.90%. Given AT&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AT&T is more favorable than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Umbra Applied Technologies Group and AT&T”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AT&T $122.34 billion 1.66 $10.95 billion $1.63 17.32

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Summary

AT&T beats Umbra Applied Technologies Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation. The company was formerly known as Green Processing Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. in January 2014. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring Hill, Florida. Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Processing Technologies, Inc.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally. The Latin America segment provides wireless services and equipment in Mexico. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.