Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $4.28 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE GS opened at $598.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $551.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.