RFG Advisory LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $50,049,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sylvest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.3%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $167.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average is $167.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

