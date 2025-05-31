Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells 877 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Sean Compton sold 877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $152,238.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,686.21. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sean Compton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $190,976.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $169.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.02. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.66 and a 12-month high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2,293.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

