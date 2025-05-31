Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $338,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $108.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average is $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

