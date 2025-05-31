Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,551 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BECN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $94,573,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $68,588,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,384,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,247,000 after buying an additional 329,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 424,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,118,000 after buying an additional 304,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,790,000 after buying an additional 297,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 29,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $3,657,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,386.15. The trade was a 25.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $2,051,307.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,231.43. This represents a 97.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.54 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BECN. Baird R W lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $122.55 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.