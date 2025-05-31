Brokerages Set Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) PT at $1.11

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STEM. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Stem from $0.40 to $0.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Stem from $0.35 to $0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stem by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 317.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68,386 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 24.7% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 163,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stem by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 103,254 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STEM opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.42. Stem has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 328.11% and a negative return on equity of 275.79%. Equities analysts expect that Stem will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

