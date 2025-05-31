Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.96. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 24,503 shares traded.

Hong Kong and China Gas Trading Up 9.9%

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

