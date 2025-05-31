Short Interest in A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF) Grows By 62.2%

A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,400 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the April 30th total of 2,484,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A-Living Smart City Services Price Performance

A-Living Smart City Services stock opened at C$0.32 on Friday. A-Living Smart City Services has a 52-week low of C$0.32 and a 52-week high of C$0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34.

