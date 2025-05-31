Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and traded as high as $16.56. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 17,627 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBNXF. National Bank Financial cut Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

