Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Declines By 36.6%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,500 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 347,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

About Auto Trader Group

(Get Free Report)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.