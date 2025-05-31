Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.52 and traded as high as $251.00. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 10,269 shares trading hands.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.52 and its 200-day moving average is $219.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Free Report) by 23,317.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,708 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $19,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

