Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $420,000 Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of LOB opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,551.68. The trade was a 72.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

