Brokerages Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target at $7.13

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Catherine J. Boggs purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 348,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,363.31. This trade represents a 6.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.02 and a beta of 1.57. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $261.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

