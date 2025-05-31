Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.42. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 4,461 shares trading hands.

Mirasol Resources Trading Up 5.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$34.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Transactions at Mirasol Resources

In other Mirasol Resources news, insider Glenn Pountney purchased 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,017.50. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,065. 42.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

