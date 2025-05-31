European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on European Wax Center from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,418,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 181,449 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,717,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 509,991 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,321,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 667,723 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 643,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 309,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 207,377 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $5.06 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $279.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

