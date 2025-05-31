European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on European Wax Center from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.
Shares of EWCZ opened at $5.06 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $279.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
