Vivaldi Capital Management LP Sells 17,266 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,266 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,803,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,507,000 after acquiring an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,090,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,725,000 after buying an additional 1,367,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,409,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,914,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 639,273 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

