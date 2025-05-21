Raymond James Has Negative Estimate for TSE:BDT Q2 Earnings

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2027 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.69.

Bird Construction Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of BDT opened at C$25.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.32. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$32.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.87%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.