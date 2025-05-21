TSE:BYD Q2 EPS Estimate Decreased by National Bank Financial

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$286.00 to C$278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$271.36.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$210.52 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$191.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$270.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$207.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$218.71.

In related news, Director Robert Berthold Espey acquired 150 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$204.50 per share, with a total value of C$30,675.00. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

