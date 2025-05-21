Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.30, but opened at $5.49. Stagwell shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 76,573 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STGW. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark lowered Stagwell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stagwell

Stagwell Trading Down 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Stagwell had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Stagwell by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc raised its stake in Stagwell by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Stagwell by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.