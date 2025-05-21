First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 229.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,409 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.