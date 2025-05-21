Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $349.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.33.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

