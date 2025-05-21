Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.0%

NFLX stock opened at $1,192.02 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,196.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,020.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $952.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research upgraded Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,102.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,746.55. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock valued at $138,483,256. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.