Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $544.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

