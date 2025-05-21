Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $413.47 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $390.50 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.22. The stock has a market cap of $156.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.43.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

