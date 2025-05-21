Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Css LLC Il’s 10th Largest Position

Css LLC Il lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Css LLC Il’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $544.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $508.57 and its 200 day moving average is $533.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

