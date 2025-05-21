Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lifted by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $413.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.